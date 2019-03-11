ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) reported that nine people were referred to doctors after possibly being exposed to a rabid goat near Honea Path.
According to a statement, DHEC says the potential exposure happened when the nine people came into contact with the goat on their property just southwest of Honea Path in Anderson County.
On March 8, the animal was submitted to testing at the DHEC laboratory. Later that day, researchers said the goat tested positive for rabies.
The goat is now the third animal from Anderson County to test positive for rabies this year. There have been 25 confirmed cases in South Carolina.
"Rabies is usually transmitted through a bite which allows saliva from an infected animal to be introduced into the body of a person or another animal," said David Vaughan, Director of DHEC's Onsite Wastewater, Rabies Prevention, and Enforcement Division. "However, saliva or neural tissue contact with open wounds or areas such as the eyes, nose or mouth could also potentially transmit rabies. To reduce the risk of getting rabies, always give wild and stray animals their space. If you see an animal in need, avoid touching it and contact someone trained in handling animals, such as your local animal control officer or wildlife rehabilitator."
DHEC strongly recommends that owners vaccinate their horses and other livestock that frequently come into contact with humans.
"Rabies is a threat to pets, livestock, wild animals and humans,” Vaughan said.
For more about rabies, visit scdhec.gov/rabies or cdc.gov/rabies.
MORE NEWS: USC Upstate athlete named 'Big South Scholar Athlete of the Year'
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.