COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control said in a news conference Wednesday there have been no confirmed cases of the Wuhan coronavirus in the state.
The deadly virus originated in China and has since sickened more than 6,000 people and claimed more than 130 lives. At least six cases have been confirmed in the US thus far but none in the Carolinas.
DHEC is recommending that South Carolinians avoid travel to China until the outbreak has been contained.
DHEC said they are not advising any other special precautions other than the same daily precautions people should take to avoid the flu:
- Get the flu shot
- Wash your hands
- Cover your cough
- Appropriately dispose of tissues
Click here for more information about the virus from DHEC.
