COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – South Carolina’s Department of Health and Human Services said Wednesday that 13 people were currently being monitored for coronavirus COVID-19 in the state and that no one has tested positive.

49 people have completed the 14-day monitoring process already.

Five people were actually tested for the virus in the state and none of those test results were positive..

DHEC said the CDC has provided test kits to the DHEC Public Health Laboratory to test for COVID-19 in South Carolina.

DHEC is coordinating all testing in the state at this time.

A patient must meet CDC criteria before DHEC will perform a COVID-19 test.

According to the CDC’s latest numbers, there have been 80 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the US across 13 states and 9 deaths from the virus.

24 cases were travel related, 16 were spread from person-to-person, and 40 remain under investigation.

DHEC said the flu remains the greater risk to South Carolinians.

"The risk to be exposed to flu is far, far greater," a DHEC spokesperson said in a media conference call Wednesday afternoon.

The spokesperson said the best defense against both illnesses remains good hand-washing hygiene.

DHEC has also setup a Care Line to answer questions people have about COVID-19.

Call 1-855-472-3432 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays with your questions.

