COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Flu season is quickly approaching and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released how to avoid getting sick.
DHEC said the most effective method to prevent the spread of the virus is for everyone 6 months and older should get the flu vaccine.
DHEC also said studies show that if someone gets sick with the flu and they have been vaccinated, their illness may be less severe, and they are less likely to be hospitalized because of the flu.
DHEC said there has been no flu activity reported in South Carolina since May.
For weekly flu reports, click here.
