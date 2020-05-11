COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – DHEC announced Monday that the agency will use more than 1,800 contact tracers to support the state’s ongoing fight against COVID-19.
“With increased testing there will be an increase in the number of positive cases reported,” said Dr. Linda Bell, South Carolina State Epidemiologist in a news release. “This means we will need to increase the extent of its contact tracing, and we are prepared to do so.”
DHEC said they usually have approximately 20 contact tracers who help limit the spread of diseases like tuberculosis and hepatitis at all times who help investigate hundreds of disease outbreaks each year.
As part of DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, the agency has increased its number of contact tracers from 20 to 400 staff members as of Monday and said they have retained another 1,400 contact tracers through contracts with two private staffing companies, Apple One and C-Trace.
DHEC said anyone who has tested positive or have been exposed to someone who has tested positive will be contacted by a member of DHEC’s tracing team.
Learn more at scdhec.gov/covid-19-contact-tracing.
MORE NEWS - Restaurants reopening with new recommendations in SC
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.