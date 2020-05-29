Nurse doctor ppe generic
COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - DHEC on Friday reported a spike in new coronavirus cases and deaths compared to Thursday's numbers.

Friday's number of new cases was more than double the amount confirmed on Thursday and the number of deaths was more than tripled.

DHEC reported 331 new cases Friday and 13 additional deaths from the virus.

Greenville, Spartanburg, and Laurens counties each saw one of those new deaths.

Of the new cases, Greenville County had the highest number of new cases with 75.

DHEC said the spike in cases is most likely due to the increase in testing, not necessarily a spike in the virus' spread.

"As South Carolina increases testing, there will likely be more laboratory-confirmed cases," DHEC said in a news release. "The total number of tests performed yesterday statewide was 5,361 and the percent positive was 6.2%. When the percent positive is low, it may indicate that more widespread testing is being performed and the percent positive may more accurately reflect how much disease is present in the community."

Currently, the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina is 11,131 and those who have died is 483.

THURSDAY'S NUMBERS:

