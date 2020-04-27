COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – DHEC said that due to the increased demand for nutritious foods during the COVID-19 pandemic, they are making additional food items available to South Carolina WIC recipents.
“Currently there is no disruption to the food distribution supply chain, however some participants have experienced food item shortages due to people purchasing more food items than normal, ”said South Carolina State WIC Director Berry Kelly in a news release. “By expanding food options on WIC approved items, our WIC families will have more flexibility and increased access to nutritious foods.”
Beginning on Monday, and until further notice, WIC users will have more purchasing options for milk, yogurt, fruits, and vegetables.
The following changes will go into effect:
- Participants can purchase 1% milk, non-fat milk, 2% milk, lactose-free 2% milk, lactose-free 1% milk, lactose-free non-fat milk, or soymilk.
- Participants can purchase any fat content of yogurt (Whole, Low-fat, or Non-fat).
- Participants who choose to receive Cash Value Benefits (CVB) instead of infant baby foods can purchase fresh, frozen, or canned fruits and vegetables.
In March, WIC expanded food items that participants could purchase at stores where supplies were running low and began offering 100 percent of WIC nutritional services over-the-phone in early April.
MORE NEWS - Upstate legislator calls on SC government to reopen hair salons, barber shops
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.