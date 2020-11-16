Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Beginning today, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will host several locations across the Upstate for free COVID-19 testing.
From November 16 through the 21, residents in Anderson, Abbeville, Cherokee, Greenville, Greenwood, Laurens, McCormick, Oconee, Pickens, Spartanburg, and Union counties will have the opportunity to be tested at no cost, regardless of symptoms.
The following DHEC-sponsored testing locations will be open this week:
- Nov. 16 – 20, 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Laurens County Health Department, 93 Human Services Rd., Laurens
- Nov. 16 – 18, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Anderson County Health Department, 220 McGee Rd., Anderson
- Nov. 16 – 19, 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Greenville County Health Department, 200 University Ridge, Greenville
- Nov. 16 – 20, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Seneca Health Department, 609 N. Townville St., Seneca
- Nov. 16 – 18, 9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Greenwood County Health Department, 1736 Main St. S., Greenwood
- Nov. 16 – 20, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Pickens County Health Department, 200 McDaniel Ave., Pickens
- Nov. 19, 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Greenwood County Health Department, 1736 Main St. S., Greenwood
- Nov. 19, 9 – 11 a.m., Abbeville County Health Department, 909 W. Greenwood St., #2, Abbeville
- Nov. 19, 1 – 3 p.m., McCormick County Health Department, 204 Hwy. 28 S., McCormick
- Nov. 19, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., Anderson County Health Department, 220 McGee Rd., Anderson
- Nov. 20, 9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Greenwood County Health Department, 1736 Main St. S., Greenwood
- Nov. 21, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Greenville County Health Department, 200 University Ridge, Greenville
- Nov. 21, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Anderson County Health Department, 220 McGee Rd., Anderson
DHEC says pre-registering is recommended. Results should be available within 72 hours.
Testing at additional partner locations will take place this week, but officials say these events may require a prescreening for symptoms, a referral, or an appointment.
- Nov. 16 – 23 (daily), 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., sponsored by Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System, Behind Cherokee Medical Center at 1530 N. Limestone St., Gaffney
- Nov. 16 – 23 (daily), 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., sponsored by Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System, Union Medical Center, 322 W. S. St., Union
- Nov. 16 – 23 (daily), 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. sponsored by Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System, Old Dodge Dealership, 1035 N. Church St., Spartanburg
- Nov. 16 – 23 (daily), 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. sponsored by Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System, Parking Lot across from the Pelham Medical Center (Old Bank), 2720 Hwy. 14, Greer
- Nov. 16 and 19, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., sponsored by SELF Regional Healthcare, Greenwood Medical Park, 303 W. Alexander Ave., Greenwood
- Nov. 17, 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., sponsored by Abbeville Area Medical Center, Abbeville Shopping Center (Old Fred’s Parking Lot and soon Abbeville YMCA), 763 Hwy. 28 Bypass, Abbeville
- Nov. 17, 20 and 21, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., sponsored by PRISMA Health Upstate, Brookwood Church, 580 Brookwood Point Place, Simpsonville
- Nov. 16, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., sponsored by Healthy Me Healthy S.C., McBeth Baptist Church, 105 Lawson Ave., Union
- Nov. 17, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., sponsored by Abbeville Area Medical Center, Monticello Golf Course, Savannah Lakes, 1148 Barksdale Ferry Rd., McCormick
- Nov. 19, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., sponsored by Bowers EMS, Foothills Community Church, 505 Bountyland Rd., Westminster
- Nov. 23, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., sponsored by Healthy Me Healthy S.C., Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 1401 Greenwood Hwy., McCormick
Click here for the most current information on testing locations.
