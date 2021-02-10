COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Nick Davidson, DHEC Senior Deputy for Public Health, said DHEC is working to learn why several vaccine providers in South Carolina either did not receive vaccine doses or a reduced quantity of doses this week.
Davidson said hospital systems, such as Prisma and AnMed, get their vaccine supply sent directly by the federal government and the vaccine manufacturers.
He said Pfizer's Michigan plant had an issue that caused a shipping delay. The reason for the delay is not yet known.
Davidson said about 14 vaccination sites around South Carolina reported shipment issues this week, and that a total of 12 states were impacted.
Davidson said DHEC is recommending against walk-in clinics and relying on scheduled appointments to administer vaccines until the supply increases.
Currently, DHEC said the demand for vaccine doses far exceeds the supply that is available - which is a national problem.
