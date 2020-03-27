GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Dr. Tracy Murphy, Regional Medical Director for DHEC, said Friday that a Greenville resident has died from coronavirus complications.
Murphy said the deceased was elderly and had other health issues.
That brings the number of coronavirus deaths up to at least 10 in South Carolina.
Murphy said the Greenville death will be reflected in DHEC’s Friday afternoon coronavirus case update.
The announcement came in a news conference held by Greenville mayor Knox White and other city officials.
White and other leaders continue to ask people to stay home if at all possible and only venture out for essential business and purchases.
