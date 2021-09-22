COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is encouraging the importance of getting your annual flu shot to be protected against influenza this year.
“As the COVID-19 crisis continues, we need to keep ourselves as healthy as possible, and getting your flu vaccine is one of the key measures we can take,” said Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist. “Please, keep yourself healthy and help shield our state’s overburdened hospitals by getting your annual flu shot.”
The flu vaccine is recommended for everyone over the age of six months, and flu shots are recommended for pregnant women and women wishing to become pregnant, according to DHEC.
Click here to watch Dr. Bell's full message about why she thinks it is importance to get the flu vaccine.
DHEC provides weekly flu activity and surveillance reports for South Carolina online. For the latest COVID-19 information in South Carolina, click here.
