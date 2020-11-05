Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officials with DHEC have released the latest COVID-19 numbers from across the state.
Officials have announced 524 new confirmed cases and 89 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19. In addition, there have been seven confirmed deaths and no new probable deaths.
According to DHEC, this brings the total number of confirmed cases to 172, 216, probable cases to 9,423, confirmed deaths to 3,736 and 256 probable deaths.
As of Wednesday, November 4, DHEC says a total of 2,077,260 tests have been conducted in the state.
For a look at confirmed and probable cases broken down by county, click here. For confirmed and probable deaths, click here.
