COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) reported over 10,000 new cases of Covid-19 and 52 deaths over the holiday weekend.
Officials released data from the past week on Wednesday afternoon.
Covid-19 numbers over holiday weekend
|DHEC
|Confirmed Cases
|Probable Cases
|Confirmed Deaths
|Probable Deaths
|Wednesday
|1,950
|1,441
|5
|2
|Tuesday
|1,129
|365
|1
|0
|Monday
|1,885
|383
|0
|0
|Sunday
|2,094
|569
|13
|1
|Saturday
|2,120
|1,028
|29
|2
|Friday
|1,516
|878
|10
|0
In total, there were 10,694 confirmed cases, 4664 probable cases, 63 confirmed deaths and 5 probable deaths.
You can read DHEC's full report at South Carolina COVID-19 Data and Dashboards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.