Honea Path, SC (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday, the Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed a cat located in Abbeville County has tested positive for rabies.
Officials say the cat was located along Hawthorne Road and Huggins Garment Road in Honea Path, SC.
The cat was submitted for testing to DHEC on July 16, and confirmed to have rabies on July 17.
DHEC officials say at least two people, and ten pets were exposed to the cat. The two people have been referred to their healthcare providers.
If your pet is found with wounds of unknown origin, please consider that your pet could have been exposed to rabies and contact DHEC's Environmental Affairs Greenwood office at (864) 227-5915 weekdays from 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.
This cat is the third animal in Abbeville County to test positive for rabies in 2020. There have been 71 cases of rabid animals statewide this year.
"The possibility of exposure to rabies can occur anywhere, anytime. If you believe that you or someone you know has had contact with or been potentially exposed to this or another suspect animal, please reach out to your local Environmental Affairs office. An exposure is defined as a bite, a scratch, or contact with saliva or body fluids from an infected or possibly infected animal," said David Vaughan, Director of DHEC's Onsite Wastewater, Rabies Prevention, and Enforcement Division.
