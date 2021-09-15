GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says it's updating its online reporting of COVID-19 associated with students and staff to include those who are quarantined and isolated.
According to the department, they have been working with the S.C. Department of Education to implement a new weekly reporting tool for schools and districts that capture how many students and staff were in quarantine and isolation the previous week due to COVID-19.
The department says the school cases dashboard will be archived and replaced with a new weekly report for K-12 public, private, and charter schools that provide COVID-19 numbers as reported directly from our state's schools starting today.
They also say the webpage will now be updated once a week on Wednesdays. The new quarantined and isolation surveys will be sent to the schools at 7 a.m. on Fridays, says DHEC.
They also mention that schools need to report that information back to DHEC by noon on Tuesdays in order for it to be represented on the agency's webpage on Wednesdays. DHEC says and "NR" in the reporting means a school did not report information to the agency on time.
DHEC says public health officials continue to strongly urge all eligible South Carolinians to get vaccinated as soon as possible to not only protect themselves, but to protect children under the age of 12. They also say masks should be worn by students, teachers, visitors, and everyone who is in a school setting or on a bus.
