ABBEVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed a rabid skunk in Abbeville County.
DHEC said the skunk was found near Highway 252 and Erwin Mill Road in Donalds.
We're told the skunk was tested on Dec. 9 and confirmed to have rabies on Dec. 10.
The agency said no people were exposed, however, one unvaccinated dog was exposed. Out of caution and due to the risk associated with a known exposure to a pet that has never been vaccinated, the owners have chosen to have the dog euthanized.
“Rabies is usually transmitted through a bite or scratch which allows saliva from an infected animal to be introduced into the body of a person or another animal. However, infected saliva or neural tissue contact with open wounds or areas such as the eyes, nose, or mouth could also potentially transmit rabies,” said Terri McCollister, Rabies Program Team Leader in a news release. “To reduce the risk of getting rabies, always give wild and stray animals their space. If you see an animal in need, avoid touching it and contact someone trained in handling animals, such as your local animal control officer, wildlife control operator, or a wildlife rehabilitator. Please report all animal bites, scratches, and exposures to potentially rabid animals to DHEC.”
If you, someone you know, or your pets have come into contact with the skunk, please call DHEC's Environmental Affairs Greenwood office at 864-227-5915.
