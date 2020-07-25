SOUTH CAROLINA (FOX Carolina) -- South Carolina DHEC has announced the latest COVID-19 update on July 25, 2020.
DHEC announced 1,368 new confirmed cases and twelve new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 74 additional confirmed deaths and eight new probable deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 79,674, probable cases to 334, confirmed deaths to 1,412, and 53 probable deaths.
You can find the confirmed and probable cases by county here.
As of yesterday, a total of 690,650 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage.
