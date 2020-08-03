COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced an additional 1,105 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 11 virus-related deaths in the state Monday.
Thee are now 92,404 confirmed cases and 1,721 confirmed deaths in South Carolina. DHEC reports 547 probable cases and 72 probable deaths.
To view the newly reported confirmed and probable cases, click here.
Additional confirmed and probable deaths can be found here.
As of August 2, DHEC reports 787,551 tests have been conducted in South Carolina.
7,257 people received tests on August 2, and the percent positive was 15.2%.
Of the 1,437 ICU beds available in South Carolina, 1,121 are in use.
1,401 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 related issues. 366 of them are in ICU, and 224 are on ventilators.
DHEC says they're working with the SC Hospital Association to create a new process for gathering inpatient bed availability and occupancy from each hospital in the state, as this is the reporting metric that best provides the number of hospital beds available for caring for adult COVID-19 patients.
They plan to have a more defined reporting system in place in the coming days.
For more information on coronavirus in the state, as well as daily updates, click here.
MORE NEWS:
Coroner: Human remains identified as suspect wanted in deadly February park shooting
Team of Asheville firefighters joins Buncombe Co.Task Force on standby to assist as Isaias approaches
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.