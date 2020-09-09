GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A DHEC spokesperson confirmed Wednesday that a pediatric COVID-19 death that was reported on September 7 was an error and the person who died was actually elderly.
"DHEC learned yesterday that a COVID-19-related pediatric death reported to the agency, which would have been the third pediatric death in the state, was erroneously reported to DHEC as a child, however, the individual was an elderly adult," the spokesperson stated in an email.
The two earlier-reported child virus deaths were accurate and DHEC said the state has only seen 2 pediatric COVID-19 deaths at this time.
The incorrect listing involved a person who passed away in Sumter County.
