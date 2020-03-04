COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – South Carolina’s Department of Health and Human Services said Wednesday that 13 people were currently being monitored for coronavirus COVID-19 in the state and that no one has tested positive.

49 people have completed the DHEC monitoring process already in the state.

Five tests have also came back as negative.

DHEC said the CDC has provided test kits to the DHEC Public Health Laboratory to test for COVID-19 in South Carolina.

DHEC is coordinating all testing in the state at this time.

A patient must meet CDC criteria before DHEC will perform a COVID-19 test.

According to the CDC’s latest numbers, there have been 80 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the US across 13 states and 9 deaths from the virus.

24 cases were travel related, 16 were spread from person-to-person, and 40 remain under investigation.

