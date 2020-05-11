COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) Monday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced that by the end of May, South Carolina's weekly coronavirus case count may drop from the initial projection of 1,000 to 900.
As of May 11, DHEC was reporting 7,792 COVID-19 cases - a 140 case increase since May 10. Fifteen more people have unfortunately passed away from the virus, bringing South Carolina's death toll to 346.
Eleven deaths occurred in elderly people, while the other four were middle-aged individuals.
Monday's new cases were identified in the following counties:
- Aiken (1)
- Allendale (1)
- Anderson (1)
- Beaufort (1)
- Berkeley (3)
- Charleston (10)
- Chester (3)
- Chesterfield (1)
- Clarendon (2)
- Darlington (5)
- Dillon (7)
- Dorchester (2)
- Fairfield (1)
- Florence (21)
- Georgetown (1)
- Greenville (13)
- Greenwood (1)
- Horry (5)
- Kershaw (4)
- Lancaster (1)
- Laurens (1)
- Lee (9)
- Lexington (6)
- Marion (1)
- Marlboro (2)
- Richland (19)
- Saluda (3)
- Spartanburg (3)
- Sumter (3)
- Union (1)
- Williamsburg (5)
- York (3)
Also Monday, DHEC announced that the agency will use more than 1,800 contact tracers to support the state's ongoing fight against the virus.
DHEC has begun offering free mobile testing throughout the state. They've also announced that all nursing home residents and staff members are to receive testing.
Initially, DHEC officials said that based on current data, the state would see nearly 1,000 coronavirus cases per week by the end of May. Monday, they said those projections could drop by 100 cases - with 900 cases possibly being identified per week. This would bring the state's total cases up to 10,493 by May 30.
For more information on COVID-19 in South Carolina, as well as daily updates, click here.
