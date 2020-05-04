COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) Monday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced an additional 135 new coronavirus cases and 8 additional deaths.
These new numbers bring the state's total cases to 6,757 and deaths to 283.
Six of the individuals who passed away were elderly. Two elderly Greenville residents were among that group. The other two deaths were middle-aged individuals.
South Carolina saw its first COVID-19 case on March 6. Through reviewing data and trends, DHEC says their projections indicate that the state may see almost 1,000 new cases per week by mid-May.
They estimate that by May 23, South Carolina will have 9,652 cases.
Monday's new cases were identified in the following counties:
- Allendale (2)
- Bamberg (1)
- Berkeley (3)
- Charleston (8)
- Chesterfield (1)
- Cherokee (1)
- Clarendon (3)
- Darlington (4)
- Dillon (2)
- Florence (12)
- Georgetown (1)
- Greenville (30)
- Horry (4)
- Kershaw (1)
- Laurens (1)
- Lexington (12)
- Marion (3)
- Marlboro (2)
- McCormick (1)
- Oconee (1)
- Orangeburg (5)
- Pickens (1)
- Richland (13)
- Saluda (1)
- Spartanburg (7)
- Sumter (13)
- Williamsburg (1)
- York (1)
For more information on COVID-19 in South Carolina, as well as daily updates, click here.
MORE NEWS:
Prisma Health to allow one support person for each patient undergoing outpatient procedures
SC restaurants can offer outdoor dining options again. Here are the rules they must follow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.