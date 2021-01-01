COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced additional information on its vaccine roll out plans.
According to DHEC, 16 healthcare facilities have received 97,500 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from the government since December 14. DHEC says its distribution center has received 14,625 doses of the vaccine and has distributed 5,555 of those doses to healthcare facilities across the state.
DHEC says it is working to establish vaccination clinics for those in the Phase 1a group who work at independent medical practices, pharmacies and DHEC locations to make sure that the vaccine is accessible to any person that qualifies for vaccinations in this phase can get a shot.
Residents that currently live in long-term care facilities are being vaccinated through the Long Term Care Program from the CDC, according to DHEC.
According to DHEC, a vaccine overview dashboard is being developed and is expected to launch on January 6.
For more information form DHEC on the COVID-19 vaccination process, click here.
