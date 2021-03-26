COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control gave recommendations for observing Easter Sunday next week during its weekly vaccine update.
DHEC says that people should stay home if they are high risk or live with someone who is at high risk. The department also encouraged people to watch services online and to stay socially distant.
During its vaccine update, DHEC also provided guidelines for continued COVID-19 testing after seeing a decline in people getting tested.
The department says that vaccinated people do not need to get tested, but there are exceptions to this rule including nursing home residents, health care workers, plant workers and those in close contact with others who may be high risk.
