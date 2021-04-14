Johnson & Johnson vaccine

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) -- Dr. Brannon Traxler, interim public health director for DHEC, gave an update today regarding how the state will move forward after pausing the Janssen vaccine. 

Traxler says DHEC is working with providers who are requesting different vaccines. She went on to say people who have appointments to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine should speak with provider.

Traxler says those who received the vaccine a month go will have a low chance of seeing any symptoms or reactions. The reactions from the vaccine usually appear within the first few weeks. 

