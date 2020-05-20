PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) - More first responders will soon be able to test patients for COVID-19 under guidelines being rolled out by DHEC.
So far 200 EMTs across the state have completed the testing, including some from Pickens County EMS.
The process wasn’t too complex.
“It was a pretty simple process. DHEC put out almost like a webinar where the people could sign in and take the training,” said Michael Marling, Pickens County EMS Director.
Those who took the time to train seem to have a better understanding of the purpose for more EMT’s to have knowledge on testing for the virus.
Equipping the men and women with more skills on the front lines could lead to greater recovery efforts.
“The nasal swab is typically a procedure or task that we normally do in the field. However, we do have medical and training knowledge of the components,” said William Tatum, President elect of the South Carolina EMS Association.
In ways, this training encourages EMTs because it increases responsibility while working in the field.
“To see that these trained technicians can a lot more on the skillset than just taking care of patients in an ambulance,” said Tatum.
