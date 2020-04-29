LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says a skunk found in Laurens tested positive for rabies.
Per DHEC, the animal was found near Chestnut Ridge Road and W. Main Street. It was submitted for testing on April 27 and confirmed positive on April 28. While there were no known human exposures, DHEC says a dog was exposed on April 27.
The agency urges you to contact them if you know of any possible human or animal exposure. You need wash any part of your body that may have com into contact with saliva or neural tissue with plenty of soap and water along with seeking medical attention.
DHEC says exposure includes a bite, scratch or contact with saliva or body fluids from an infected animal.
"Rabies is usually transmitted through a bite which allows saliva from an infected animal to be introduced into the body of a person or another animal. However, saliva or neural tissue contact with open wounds or areas such as the eyes, nose, or mouth could also potentially transmit rabies," said David Vaughan, Director of DHEC's Onsite Wastewater, Rabies Prevention, and Enforcement Division. "To reduce the risk of getting rabies, always give wild and stray animals their space. If you see an animal in need, avoid touching it and contact someone trained in handling animals, such as your local animal control officer or wildlife rehabilitator"
If you believe that you, family members, or pets have come into contact with this skunk or another animal that potentially has rabies, please call DHEC's Environmental Affairs Affairs Greenwood office at (864) 227-5915 during normal business hours (8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday). To report a bite or exposure on holidays or times outside of normal business hours, please call the DHEC after-hours service number at (888) 847-0902.
It is important to keep pets up to date on their rabies vaccination, as this is one of the easiest and most effective ways to protect against the disease. This skunk is the second animal in Laurens County to test positive for rabies in 2020. There have been 33 cases of rabid animals statewide this year. Since 2011, South Carolina has averaged approximately 130 positive cases a year. In 2019, three of the 148 confirmed rabies cases in South Carolina were in Laurens County.
Contact information for local Bureau of Environmental Health Services offices is available online.
