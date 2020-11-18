NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says two recent encounters with rabid animals have exposed both people and pets to rabies.
According to DHEC, a cow located near Nance Street and Dennis Dairy Road in Newberry tested positive for rabies. DHEC is investigating the potential for multiple human and animal exposures, and anyone known to have had potential exposure to the rabid cow has been referred to their healthcare providers. The cow was submitted to the agency's lab for testing on November 12 and confirmed to have rabies on November 13.
The second incident involved a skunk found near Mt. Pleasant Road and Ringer Road in Pomeria. The skunk was submitted to DHEC's lab for testing on November 16, and the next day was confirmed to have rabies. While there were no known human exposures, a pet dog was exposed. The dog was never vaccinated for rabies, and now DHEC says the owners are considering euthanasia.
"To reduce the risk of getting rabies, always give wild and stray animals plenty of space," said David Vaughan, Director of DHEC's Onsite Wastewater, Rabies Prevention, and Enforcement Division. "If you see an animal in need, avoid touching it since the possibility of exposure to rabies can occur anywhere and anytime. Contact someone trained in handling animals, such as your local animal control officer or wildlife rehabilitator."
If you believe that you or someone you know has had contact with or been potentially exposed to these animals or another suspect animal, you're asked to reach out to your local Environmental Affairs office. An exposure is defined as a bite, a scratch, or contact with saliva or body fluids from an infected or possibly infected animal.
If your pet or livestock are found with wounds of unknown origin, DHEC asks you to consider that your pet or livestock could have been exposed to rabies and contact the Columbia office at (803) 896-0620 during normal business hours (8:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m., Monday-Friday). To report a bite or exposure on holidays or times outside of normal business hours, please call the DHEC after-hours service number at (888) 847-0902.
DHEC reminds animal and livestock owners it's important to keep animals up to date on rabies vaccinations. The cow and skunk are the 11th and 12th animals in Newberry County to test positive for rabies in 2020. There have been 158 cases of rabid animals statewide this year. Since 2011, South Carolina has averaged approximately 130 positive cases a year. In 2019, five of the 148 confirmed rabies cases in South Carolina were in Newberry County.
