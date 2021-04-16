SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) Confirms that a rabid skunk was found in Seneca.
DHEC says that the skunk was submitted to the laboratory for testing on April 15 and was confirmed to have rabies on April 16.
According to DHEC officials, No people are known to have been exposed but two dogs were exposed and will be quarantined.
Terri McCollister, Rabies Program Team Leader, said in a press release, "To reduce the risk of getting rabies, always give wild and stray animals plenty of space, If you see an animal in need, avoid touching it and contact someone trained in handling animals, such as your local animal control officer, wildlife control operator, or wildlife rehabilitator."
If you believe that you or someone you know has been in contact or exposed to this animal or another suspect animal, please reach out to your local Environmental Affairs office.
DHEC officials say that exposure is defined as, "direct contact (such as through broken skin or mucous membranes in the eyes, nose, or mouth) with saliva or brain/nervous system tissue from an infected animal."
If your pet has any wounds with unknown origins, please consider that they may have been exposed to rabies and contact DHEC's Walhalla office at (864)-638-4185.
One of the easiest and most effective ways to protect against rabies is to make sure that your pets are up to date on their rabies vaccinations.
There have been 22 cases of rabid animals in South Carolina this year.
Contact information for local Environmental Affairs Offices is available at www.scdhec.gov/EAoffices. For more information on rabies visit www.scdhec.gov/rabies or www.cdc.gov/rabies.
