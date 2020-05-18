GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – DHEC announced Monday that a raccoon found near Old Hunts Bridge Road and Blue Lake Road in Greenville has tested positive for rabies. There are no known human exposures reported at this time, but DHEC said a dog was exposed on May 11. The dog involved in this incident was previously exposed to a different raccoon from the same area that tested positive for rabies on April 30.
The raccoon was submitted to DHEC's laboratory for testing on May 12 and was confirmed to have rabies on May 13.
DHEC asks any humans who may have had contact with a raccoon in that area to contact them.
"To reduce the risk of getting rabies, always give wild and stray animals plenty of space," said David Vaughan, Director of DHEC's Onsite Wastewater, Rabies Prevention, and Enforcement Division, in a news release. "If you see an animal in need, avoid touching it, since the possibility of exposure to rabies can occur anywhere and anytime. Contact someone trained in handling animals, such as your local animal control officer or wildlife rehabilitator."
If you believe that you, someone you know, or pets have come into contact with this raccoon or another animal that potentially has rabies, please call DHEC's Environmental Affairs Greenville office at (864) 372-3273 during normal business hours (8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday). To report a bite or exposure on holidays or times outside of normal business hours, please call the DHEC after-hours service number at (888) 847-0902.
The raccoon is the second animal in Greenville County to test positive for rabies in 2020. There have been 40 cases of rabid animals statewide this year.
