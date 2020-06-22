COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – DHEC announced on Monday that they were again working to increase the number of people tested for COVID-19 each month as the number of positive cases of the virus continues to spike.
On Monday, the agency said another 1,002 people had tested positive for the virus and six people died from COVID-19 complications.
As of Monday, 25,666 cases of the virus have been confirmed, there are 35 probable cases; Confirmed deaths stand at 659, with zero probable deaths.
“As positive cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 are on the rise in South Carolina, the state is increasing its goal of testing approximately 110,000 residents per month to 165,000 residents per month by the end of the year,” DHEC said in in a news release.
DHEC said expanding testing is critical to help quickly identify hot spots, catching outbreaks before they spread, and indicating where resources are most needed in the state.
Increased testing will also help provide a better understanding of the overall prevalence of the virus in the state.
DHEC said their testing goal is increased to 140,000 state residents per month by the end of August, and 165,000 for the rest of 2020.
Mobile testing clinics are available across the state. Currently, there are 79 mobile testing events scheduled through July 21 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics. People can also get tested at one of 167 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for more information on those permanent testing locations.
