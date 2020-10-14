COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) said the agency was selected as a recipient of a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) grant for environmental justice projects that benefit low-income and minority communities in South Carolina.
According to DHEC, the agency will use its $200,000 grant to develop a Community-Managed Disaster Risk Reduction (CMDRR) training program in eight underserved communities in the North Charleston area that will help these neighborhoods better prepare for, respond to, and recover from disasters like hurricanes, flooding, chemical releases and pandemics.
DHEC said participants from the eight selected neighborhoods will attend in-person and virtual training sessions centered on disaster preparation and recovery. Participants will complete assignments that demonstrate their training in how to best address various scenarios caused during emergencies, including unhealthy home conditions, food insecurities, and energy or weatherization issues. Community disaster drills and exercises will also be part of the CDRR training program.
“This EPA grant will allow us to empower communities with the resources and information they need to be resilient when dealing with disasters,” said Myra Reece, DHEC Director of Environmental Affairs in a news release. “The purpose of this project is to help our communities become educated and informed about the holistic framework of the entire disaster recovery cycle while supporting the important connections between the environment and public health.”
