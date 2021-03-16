GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Even as more than 22 percent of South Carolinians have begun the vaccination process, public health officials with DHEC are urging people to remain vigilant and celebrate safely when St. Patrick's Day arrives on Wednesday - the first major holiday since COVID-19 vaccines became more widely available.
We asked DHEC if they had any new guidance for the holiday. This was the agency's response:
DHEC, just like the CDC, recommends the best way to stay safe and protect others is to celebrate at home or virtually. If you plan to celebrate with others, outdoors is safer than indoors and even outdoors, you should remain six feet from those who live outside your household.
Proper wearing of masks, physical distancing and frequent hand-washing continue to be important disease prevention precautions we all need to continue to take each day.
Meanwhile, Greenville County deputies are also asking people to be safe and not drive impaired. The agency said traffic enforcement teams will be out across the county looking for signs of impaired drivers.
MORE: Deputies warn traffic enforcement units will be about across Greenville Co. all week targeting impaired drivers
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.