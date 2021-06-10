UNION COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - A sewer line break caused a creek in Union County to turn bright red on Thursday afternoon.
Union County Emergency Management (UCEM) says the sewer line is from a nearby dye company that broke. UCEM says the company shut off the line after it broke, but some of the water got out, turning the creek red. Right now, it is unclear how the line broke.
DHEC was made aware of the situation after speaking with UCEM, the City of Union, and the Department of Natural Resources (DNR). They say a break in an effluent line appears to have been the cause of the red water. They go on to say they have responded to the scene, and the line break has reportedly been repaired.
DHEC also says at this time there is no known threat to human health or the environment. They also say they observed no impacted wildlife or plants.
