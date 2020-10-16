COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - DHEC on Friday said the gancy had submitted its COVID-19 vaccine plan for South Carolina to the U.S. Department of Health and Humans Services (HHS).
DHEC said the overarching goal of this vaccination plan is the equitable distribution of the vaccine across the state, based on the most current federal guidance and recommendations.
“Safety is the top priority in any vaccine development and no vaccine will be released until it has undergone the rigorous scientific and clinical testing that’s required as part of all vaccine development,” said Dr. Linda Bell, South Carolina State Epidemiologist, in a news release. “Scientists had already begun research for coronavirus vaccines during previous outbreaks caused by related coronaviruses, and that earlier research provided a head start for rapid development of vaccines to protect against infection with the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV2, the virus that causes COVID-19.”
Bell advised that during the initial stages of the national COVID-19 Vaccination Program, there will be a limited supply of the vaccine. That limited supply will be made available to certain identified groups, including front-line medical workers and nursing home residents. However, Bell said the COVID-19 vaccine supply is expected to increase substantially and be more widely available to the public in 2021.
The state's plan is broken down into three phases. You can read the vaccine plan below:
Also on Friday, DHEC announced 897 new coronavirus cases and 5 new deaths across the state, bringing the total number of cases to 155,799 and deaths to 3,405.
