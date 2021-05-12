COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) released a facemask opt-out form in response to Governor McMaster's executive order.
Gov. McMaster issued an executive order on Tuesday that allows parents to choose whether or not their child will wear masks in the classroom. However, several school districts responded that they will continue to require students wear masks.
According to DHEC, the agency has provided this consent form for or on behalf of a student in any public school in the state to opt out from face covering requiring imposed by school officials.
Click here to view the face mask opt-out form.
Greenville County School officials responded to the release of the opt-out form saying they are prepared to move forward with giving parents the option to opt out of the GCS mask mandate. The opt out will take effect on Thursday if the signed and completed form is returned to school by students, dropped off in the front office by parents, or submitted to the principal electronically.
