COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - DHEC on Friday released new guidelines for both outdoor and indoor visitation at nursing homes and residential care facilities.
Visits are limited to one hour and only 30 minutes for some visitors. Only two visitors are allowed to visit at a time and should be over 12 years old. Face coverings are also required.
Read the full guidelines and restrictions here.
DHEC on Friday also announced 874 new virus cases in South Carolina and 14 new deaths.
The total case count now stands at 150,033 and number of confirmed deaths at 3,325.
MORE NEWS - Greer police ask for help identifying suspect accused of trying to cash-in lottery tickets stolen in burglary
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.