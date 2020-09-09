Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - Wednesday, the the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 250 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 29 additional confirmed deaths.
In addition, the state says they have also identified seven probable new cases of the virus and one new probable death.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 124,097, probable cases to 2,116, confirmed deaths to 2,800, and 142 probable deaths.
DHEC officials says there are hundreds of testing opportunities available statewide. Currently, there are 258 mobile testing events scheduled through October 17 and there are 234 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. To find a testing site near you, click here.
As of Tuesday, September 8, a total of 1,083,009 tests have been conducted in the state of South Carolina. A detailed breakdown can be found here.
DHEC reports 1,744 tests were reported statewide on Tuesday with 14.3% of those tests coming back positive.
