COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - DHEC has released a list of its COVID-19 testing sites in Upstate counties for the week of Oct. 26 - Nov. 1.
DHEC advises everyone who is out in the community to gest testes at least once per month.
DHEC said all the COVID-19 testing sites operated by the agency itself currently use the shallow, anterior nares collection procedure. This is a shallow, pain-free specimen collection, compared to the deep nasopharyngeal procedure. The shallow nasal test provided by DHEC is not self-administered and is collected by trained staff members.
The list of DHEC-operated testing sites in the Upstate it below:
- October 26 through October 30, 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Laurens County Health Department, 93 Human Services Road, Laurens [EARLY MORNING HOURS]
- October 26 through October 30, 8 a.m.-3:00 p.m., Anderson County Health Department, 220 McGee Road, Anderson [EARLY MORNING HOURS]
- October 29 AND October 30, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Greenwood County Health Department, 1736 Main Street South, Greenwood, SC
- October 26 AND October 28, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Pickens County Health Department, 200 McDaniel Avenue, Pickens
- October 26 AND October 27, 9:30 a.m.- 5:30 p.m., Abbeville County Health Department, 905 West Greenwood Street, Abbeville
- October 27, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Seneca Health Department (Oconee County), 609 North Townville Street, Seneca
- October 29, 8 a.m.-7 p.m., Seneca Health Department (Oconee County), 609 North Townville Street, Seneca [EARLY MORNING AND LATE EVENING HOURS]
- October 28, 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., McCormick County Health Department, 204 Highway 28, McCormick
- October 31, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Pickens County Health Department, 200 McDaniel Avenue, Pickens [SATURDAY HOURS]
- October 31, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Laurens County Health Department, 93 Human Services Road, Laurens [SATURDAY HOURS]
- October 31, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Anderson County Health Department, 220 McGee Road, Anderson [SATURDAY HOURS]
DHEC said testing at its DHEC-sponsored sites is free and open to anyone regardless of symptoms. Pre-registering is recommended, however. Visit scdhec.gov/gettested to register.
Test results should be returned within 72 hours.
