COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) More than 2,000 coronavirus cases and 23 additional virus-related deaths were reported in South Carolina Tuesday.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control also released a newly estimated recovery rate for tracked COVID-19 cases. They estimate 92% of those who contracted the virus have recovered.
Tuesday's new numbers bring the state to 60,220 confirmed cases and 984 confirmed deaths.
Fourteen of the newly reported virus-related deaths were identified in elderly individuals, while the remaining nine were identified in middle-ages individuals - one from Greenville County.
The 2,205 newly confirmed cases were reported in the following counties:
- Abbeville (6)
- Aiken (67)
- Allendale (3)
- Anderson (69)
- Bamberg (7)
- Barnwell (18)
- Beaufort (81)
- Berkeley (117)
- Calhoun (4)
- Charleston (412)
- Cherokee (11)
- Chester (8)
- Chesterfield (9)
- Clarendon (12)
- Colleton (32)
- Darlington (18)
- Dillon (5)
- Dorchester (91)
- Edgefield (6)
- Fairfield (5)
- Florence (69)
- Georgetown (26)
- Greenville (210)
- Greenwood (21)
- Hampton (10)
- Horry (148)
- Jasper (6)
- Kershaw (24)
- Lancaster (16)
- Laurens (26)
- Lee (2)
- Lexington (113)
- Marion (14)
- Marlboro (6)
- Newberry (22)
- Oconee (10)
- Orangeburg (44)
- Pickens (34)
- Richland (232)
- Saluda (8)
- Spartanburg (89)
- Sumter (38)
- Union (1)
- Williamsburg (12)
- York (43)
Two probable cases were reported in Greenville County, meaning there are now 169 probable coronavirus cases and 9 probable deaths in South Carolina.
DHEC says 10,262 South Carolinians received a COVID-19 test on July 13, and the percent positive was 21.5%.
Of the 7,976 inpatient beds currently in use in the state, 1,550 of them are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
203 of those patients are currently on ventilators.
Also Tuesday, DHEC released new data on an estimated recovery rate in South Carolina. As of July 13, of the total positive cases of COVID-19 in the state, DHEC says they've acquired symptom onset data for 26,689 individuals.
Symptom onset data means the date when a person first showed signs of illness.
Of the 26,689 individuals, 766 have unfortunately passed away.
Therefore, based on the data compiled from the remaining 25,923 individuals, DHEC says 92% of them are estimated to have recovered from COVID-19. 8% of them are estimated to remain ill.
For more on COVID-19 in South Carolina, as well as daily updates, click here.
