COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 934 newly confirmed coronavirus cases in the state, with 19 additional deaths.
South Carolina now has 47,214 confirmed cases and 138 probable cases.
The newly confirmed cases were identified in the following counties:
- Abbeville (1)
- Aiken (15)
- Anderson (21)
- Bamberg (3)
- Barnwell (2)
- Beaufort (105)
- Berkeley (34)
- Calhoun (2)
- Charleston (82)
- Cherokee (15)
- Chester (3)
- Chesterfield (4)
- Clarendon (5)
- Colleton (16)
- Darlington (6)
- Dillon (6)
- Dorchester (32)
- Edgefield (1)
- Fairfield (4)
- Florence (11)
- Georgetown (22)
- Greenville (55)
- Greenwood (4)
- Hampton (1)
- Horry (109)
- Jasper (20)
- Kershaw (11)
- Lancaster (2)
- Laurens (17)
- Lee (1)
- Lexington (53)
- Marion (2)
- Marlboro (1)
- Newberry (25)
- Oconee (15)
- Orangeburg (18)
- Pickens (5)
- Richland (80)
- Saluda (2)
- Spartanburg (51)
- Sumter (35)
- Union (4)
- Williamsburg (3)
- York (30)
Six of the newly reported virus-related deaths occurred in elderly individuals from the Upstate - three in Greenville County and three in Anderson County.
838 South Carolinians have passed away as a result of the virus. There are eight probable deaths that have been reported.
4,521 people were tested on July 6, with the percent positive being 20.7%.
DHEC reported Tuesday that as of July 6, the recovery rate for for those who have contracted the disease is 89%. The estimate is based on the number of individuals DHEC has symptom onset data for, not the total number of cases in the state.
Of the 7,734 inpatient beds currently being used in South Carolina, 1,324 of them are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
For more information on coronavirus in South Carolina, as well as daily updates, click here.
MORE NEWS:
The 2020 NC Mountain State Fair has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns
Another Upstate city to discuss face coverings mandate during Tuesday night council meeting
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.