COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - DHEC announced in their weekly COVID-19 vaccine meeting new guidelines for students who are exposed in the classroom.
Previously, unvaccinated students who came into close contact with an infected student were recommended to quarantine unless both students were wearing masks, according to DHEC Director of Public Health Dr. Brandon Traxler.
Dr. Traxler said now, if a student was wearing a mask when exposed to an infected student and the student is symptom-free, the exposed student will no longer have to quarantine.
To view the update guideline, click here.
The doctor said the update will help make the guidance more fair to students that are wearing masks and give an incentive for other students to do the same.
