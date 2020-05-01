COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said Friday they have launched a public service announcement campaign to encourage residents to do their part to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
DHEC said in addition to urging residents to follow public health guidance to protect themselves and others, the PSAs also seek to bring increased awareness among groups such as older residents and Africa Americans, who are at higher risk of severe illness due the disease.
The first three PSA videos feature Representative James Clyburn, Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin, and Dr. Linda Bell, DHEC State Epidemiologist.
DHEC said they are also producing more videos to spotlight other well-known South Carolinas in fields such as entertainment, athletics and more.
“I want to thank the many South Carolinians who have been making great sacrifices to protect themselves and our communities from COVID-19.” said State Epidemiologist Linda Bell, M.D. “But the virus is still spreading. We can’t let up now. By making these PSA videos available, it’s another tool that we can use in our effort to combat this pandemic and help save lives.”
Congressman Clyburn said intense outreach and education is needed to help reach those who are at most risk of severe illness from the virus. "COVID-19 has impacted certain groups harder, including those of us who are older and may suffer from conditions such as diabetes, heart disease and lung disease, and it has had a devastating impact on African Americans," he said.
