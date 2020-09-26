COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - In the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control's (DHEC) latest COVID-19 update on Saturday, the agency reported a delay in Clemson University's lab results that spanned more than three months.
DHEC said the lab reported to the agency they had more than 15,000 negative and positive test results that cover the time frame of June 6 through Sept. 25. These results were uploaded in the database, are reflected in the online data, and in the historical data based on the date the test result was reported to the health care provider and should have also been reported to DHEC.
The agency reiterated that positive and negative labs are required to be reported to DHEC within 24 hours. If labs or facilities continue to delayed their test results, DHEC will take enforcement actions as necessary. This 24-hour time frame allows the agency to take expedient actions in protecting the health and well-being of South Carolinians.
Latest COVID-19 Update
DHEC announced 639 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 27 additional confirmed deaths. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 141,338 and confirmed deaths to 3,935.
DHEC officials says there are hundreds of testing opportunities available statewide. Currently, there are 336 mobile testing events scheduled through October 31 and there are 257 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. To find a testing site near you, click here.
As of Monday, a total of 1,352,583 tests have been conducted in the state. A detailed breakdown can be found here.
DHEC reports 6,451 tests were reported statewide on Tuesday with 9.9% of those tests coming back positive. This does not include the antibody tests.
