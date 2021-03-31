COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The SC Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) reminds people to make sure that their pets are up to date on their rabies vaccinations.
DHEC says that many veterinarians across the state offer low-cost clinics and office appointments all year long. Pet owners can find a list of low-cost clinics and mobile rabies clinic providers at scdhec.gov/rabies.
DHEC's Rabies Program Team Leader, Terri McCollister, said in a press release, “keeping your pets and livestock current on their rabies vaccination is a responsibility that comes with owning an animal, it's one of the easiest and most effective ways you can protect yourself, your family, pets, and or livestock from this fatal disease. That is an investment worth making to provide yourself some peace of mind.”
According to DHEC, there were 168 cases of rabies in animals across the state in 2020. These cases include 86 raccoons, 29 skunks, 25 bats, 12 cats, ten foxes, four bobcats, one coyote, and one cow. Current and historic rabies case statists can be found on DHEC’s Rabies by the Numbers map.
State law requires that all pet cats, dogs, and ferrets be vaccinated for rabies and revaccinated frequently enough to provide continuous protection. While not required by law, DHEC recommends that owners vaccinate horses, livestock and animals used for raw milk or raw milk product production.
“A great way to safeguard against rabies is to always give wild and stray animals their space and to educate children about the dangers of handling unknown animals,” McCollister said. “Encourage children to tell an adult if they have been bitten or scratched by an animal. All animal bites, scratches, and exposures to potentially rabid animals should be reported to DHEC by contacting your local Environmental Affairs Office.”
If your pet has wounds of unknown origin, consider contacting your local Environmental Affairs office to ensure that they were not exposed to rabies. The contact information for the DHEC Environmental Affairs offices is on their website. For assistance after hours or on holidays, please call 888-847-0902.
For more information, please visit www.scdhec.gov/rabies or www.cdc/rabies.com.
