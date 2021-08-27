COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) reported a total of 6,697 new cases of COVID-19 on August 25.
Officials say that this is the first time since January 15 that South Carolina has reported more than 6000 cases. They add that this is the third-highest single-day total since the start of the pandemic.
Officials say that around two months ago, the state recorded back-to-back days with less than 100 new cases in the entire state. However, South Carolina has reported 1,000 new cases every day since July 24.
The spread of the Delta variant and children returning to school is fueling this spike, according to officials.
According to officials, this spike should cause legislation to consider the removal of masking restrictions. The latest report shows that more young people are getting seriously impacted by COVID-19, according to officials. More than any other time during the pandemic, young people are getting hospitalized and put on a ventilator, according to officials.
Young people are at a higher risk since they are less likely to be vaccinated, according to officials. Only around 20% of people ages 12 to 19 in South Carolina are fully vaccinated, according to officials. They add that other means such as mask-wearing and social distancing are needed to protect this younger population from COVID-19.
“We have to pay close attention to what these numbers are telling us about the virus’ behavior and understand the risk we’re facing,” said Dr. Ed Simmer, DHEC Director. “Without a corresponding surge in vaccinations to meet this challenge and universal indoor masking in public places, my fear is that more grim milestones are ahead. My hope, however, is that we will rise to meet this challenge by getting all eligible South Carolinians vaccinated so together we can end this pandemic.”
