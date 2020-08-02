COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported an additional 1,110 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 27 more virus-related deaths Sunday.
There are now 91,257 confirmed coronavirus cases and 1,709 deaths in the state. DHEC also says 531 cases are listed as probable and 68 deaths are probable.
The newly reported confirmed and probable cases can be found here.
Newly reported confirmed and probable deaths can be found here.
As of August 1, DHEC reports 777,287 tests have been conducted in South Carolina.
7,306 people received tests on August 1, and the percent positive was 15.2%.
Of the 1,444 ICU beds available in South Carolina, 1,124 are in use with 365 of them being used for COVID-19 patients. A total of 1,427 coronavirus patients are currently hospitalized, and 230 are on ventilators.
DHEC says they're working with the SC Hospital Association to create a new process for gathering inpatient bed availability and occupancy from each hospital in the state, as this is the reporting metric that best provides the number of hospital beds available for caring for adult COVID-19 patients.
They plan to have a more defined reporting system in place in the coming days.
For more information on coronavirus in the state, as well as daily updates, click here.
MORE NEWS:
Family: High school sweethearts from SC killed in Alaska plane crash that claimed 7 lives
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.