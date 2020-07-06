COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) Monday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported an additional 1,505 confirmed cases of coronavirus and six new deaths in the state.
No new probable cases were reported though there was one probable death reported in Georgetown.
Monday's newly reported numbers brings South Carolina's total confirmed cases to 46,247 and 819 deaths. There are 8 probable deaths and 133 probable cases.
The Upstate alone saw 335 new cases Monday. Each of the additional cases were identified in the following counties:
- Abbeville (11)
- Aiken (9)
- Allendale (3)
- Anderson (21)
- Bamberg (1)
- Barnwell (4)
- Beaufort (53)
- Berkeley (82)
- Calhoun (1)
- Charleston (326)
- Cherokee (4)
- Chester (5)
- Chesterfield (7)
- Clarendon (3)
- Colleton (8)
- Darlington (5)
- Dillon (8)
- Dorchester (85)
- Edgefield (1)
- Fairfield (5)
- Florence (32)
- Georgetown (15)
- Greenville (155)
- Greenwood (34)
- Hampton (1)
- Horry (189)
- Jasper (10)
- Kershaw (22)
- Lancaster (16)
- Laurens (18)
- Lee (2)
- Lexington (61)
- Marion (5)
- Marlboro (3)
- McCormick (5)
- Newberry (13)
- Oconee (4)
- Orangeburg (19)
- Pickens (20)
- Richland (84)
- Saluda (4)
- Spartanburg (60)
- Sumter (14)
- Union (14)
- Williamsburg (5)
- York (58)
As of July 5, DHEC reports 482,722 tests have been conducted throughout the state. The total number of individuals tested Sunday was 7,990 with a percent positive of 18.8%.
Of the 7,377 inpatient hospital beds currently in use in South Carolina, 1,260 of them are occupied by those who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
For more information on coronavirus in South Carolina, and daily updates, click here.
