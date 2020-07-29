COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 1,666 additional COVID-19 cases in the state, and 48 more virus-related deaths Wednesday.
The new numbers brings the state's total cases to 85,423 confirmed cases and 1,551 confirmed deaths.
Wednesday's newly reported confirmed and probable cases can be found here.
The new virus-related deaths, both confirmed and probable, can be found here.
As of July 28, a total of 734,149 tests have been conducted throughout South Carolina. A breakdown of the tests in the state can be found here.
8,360 people received tests on July 28, and the percent positive was 19.9%.
Of the 1,596 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 related issues, 404 are in the ICU and 242 are on ventilators.
For more information on coronavirus in South Carolina, as well as daily updates, click here.
MORE NEWS:
More than $20 million in community grants awarded by Greenville Health Authority through its Healthy Greenville program
Gov. McMaster calls 4 p.m. news conference to give a COVID-19 update for South Carolina
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.