COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced the state saw an additional 1,850 confirmed coronavirus cases Wednesday.
There were no additional virus-related deaths in DHEC's report, though there were five more probable deaths reported.
South Carolina has now seen a total of 62,071 confirmed coronavirus cases, 984 confirmed deaths, with 174 probable cases and 14 probable deaths.
The new cases were identified in the following counties:
- Abbeville (3)
- Aiken (73)
- Anderson (42)
- Bamberg (17)
- Barnwell (3)
- Beaufort (78)
- Berkeley (62)
- Calhoun (6)
- Charleston (214)
- Cherokee (14)
- Chester (6)
- Chesterfield (8)
- Clarendon (21)
- Colleton (12)
- Darlington (20)
- Dillon (5)
- Dorchester (45)
- Edgefield (6)
- Fairfield (3)
- Florence (28)
- Georgetown (84)
- Greenville (168)
- Greenwood (22)
- Hampton (2)
- Horry (188)
- Jasper (14)
- Kershaw (14)
- Lancaster (11)
- Laurens (31)
- Lee (6)
- Lexington (71)
- Marion (5)
- Marlboro (4)
- McCormick (5)
- Newberry (16)
- Oconee (14)
- Orangeburg (30)
- Pickens (27)
- Richland (184)
- Saluda (3)
- Spartanburg (97)
- Sumter (93)
- Union (7)
- Williamsburg (15)
- York (73)
Charleston County reported two new probable cases, while Greenville, Lancaster and Oconee counties reported one each.
DHEC says 8,575 South Carolinians received a COVID-19 test on July 14, and the percent positive was 21.6%.
Of the 7,853 inpatient beds currently in use in the state, 1,560 are occupied by those who have either tested positive, or are under investigation for coronavirus.
206 of the hospitalized coronavirus patients are currently on ventilators.
On Tuesday, DHEC released new data on an estimated recovery rate in South Carolina. As of July 13, of the total positive cases of COVID-19 in the state, DHEC says they've acquired symptom onset data for 26,689 individuals.
Symptom onset data means the date when a person first showed signs of illness.
Of the 26,689 individuals, 766 have unfortunately passed away.
Therefore, based on the data compiled from the remaining 25,923 individuals, DHEC says 92% of them are estimated to have recovered from COVID-19. 8% of them are estimated to remain ill.
For more information on COVID-19 in South Carolina, as well as daily updates, click here.
